Now, a section of sarpanches from Karnal, Panipat pledge support to Khattar

A section of sarpanches and former sarpanches from Karnal and Panipat met former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday and announced their support for him. Speaking to reporters, Khattar said that nearly 200 sarpanches from all five assembly segments of Karnal met him. (ANI FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

This comes days after atleast 500 of sarpanches from Karnal and Panipat districts pledged support to Congress’ Divyanshu Budhiraja in the presence of party’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, reportedly irked over the policies of Khattar, when he was the chief minister.

Sources said the BJP meeting was arranged by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan at Gulmohar Bagh here where several of them, who were absent from the Congress event, participated.

Khattar said that due to the public welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Panchayati Raj system has been strengthened, while the state government is at the forefront to develop the villages and resolve the problems of the villagers.

Later, the former chief minister also met sarpanches from Panipat district at an event organised at MJR garden.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Sarpanch Association that supported the Congress and led protests against Khattar-led state government last year, claimed that the development has nothing to do with their body and they are campaigning for Divyanshu.