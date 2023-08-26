News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, apply for free hearing aids online under ADIP scheme

Now, apply for free hearing aids online under ADIP scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 26, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said the scheme is beneficial for individuals who face hearing impairments but are unable to afford hearing devices due to their high cost

To assist the persons with hearing disability in procuring free aids and appliances, the Punjab government’s Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme is now facilitating online application process for its beneficiaries of all ages and categories.

HT Image
HT Image

Civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said the scheme is beneficial for individuals who face hearing impairments but are unable to afford hearing devices due to their high cost. Kaur encouraged eligible beneficiaries to take advantage of this opportunity.

The process involves beneficiaries submitting their details online through the district hospital’s ENT specialist (Room number 109) or the special educator posted at the DISC centre on working days. To apply online for the scheme, applicants should ensure they possess necessary documents, including a photograph, Aadhaar card, caste certificate, proof of income (less than 30,000 per month, confirmed through ration card or income certificate), disabled certificate and essential ear-related medical reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out