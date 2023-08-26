Now, apply for free hearing aids online under ADIP scheme

To assist the persons with hearing disability in procuring free aids and appliances, the Punjab government’s Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme is now facilitating online application process for its beneficiaries of all ages and categories. HT Image

Civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said the scheme is beneficial for individuals who face hearing impairments but are unable to afford hearing devices due to their high cost. Kaur encouraged eligible beneficiaries to take advantage of this opportunity.

The process involves beneficiaries submitting their details online through the district hospital’s ENT specialist (Room number 109) or the special educator posted at the DISC centre on working days. To apply online for the scheme, applicants should ensure they possess necessary documents, including a photograph, Aadhaar card, caste certificate, proof of income (less than ₹30,000 per month, confirmed through ration card or income certificate), disabled certificate and essential ear-related medical reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON