Now Chandigarh residents can get one-click access to land-related data

In a landmark step towards transforming land governance in India, the Land Stack Project Portal was formally launched today in a hybrid mode. The portal was inaugurated by Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Union minister of State for rural development and communications. The overarching objective of the Land Stack Portal is to establish a citizen-centric land information ecosystem that allows easy property search and seamless access to critical land data. (HT Photo for representation)

The Land Stack Project is a first-of-its-kind national digital land governance initiative, piloted in Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu, and this event marked the formal launch of the dedicated portals for both the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the state of Tamil Nadu.

From Chandigarh, the portal was formally launched by H Rajesh Prasad, chief secretary, Chandigarh Administration. During the launch, Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC), Nishant Kumar Yadav, presented a detailed walkthrough of the Chandigarh Land Stack Portal, elaborating on its architecture, scope and real-time functionalities. The portal integrates property and parcel-level land information on a GIS-based digital platform, enabling users to access comprehensive land-related data through a single interface.

The portal provides property details, ownership information, deed records, encumbrance details and litigation status for each individual land parcel. Importantly, the platform covers not only the planned urban sectors but also areas historically designated as villages within Chandigarh, offering access to hadbast, khewat, mustil and khasra numbers, thereby bridging rural and urban land records on one common digital platform.

The overarching objective of the Land Stack Portal is to establish a citizen-centric land information ecosystem that allows easy property search and seamless access to critical land data, significantly improving transparency, streamlining service delivery and reducing dependency on physical visits to government offices through consolidation of land records from multiple departments into one unified platform.

Appreciating the efforts of the Chandigarh Administration, Dr Pemmasani commended the team for developing the portal within a short span of six months and highlighted that the Portal is scalable, interoperable and future-ready. He stated that the portal is designed to integrate with national digital platforms and upcoming datasets, including utilities and advanced technologies, and emphasised that the Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu portals will serve as reference models for other states and UTs across India.

The launch event was graced by senior dignitaries, including Manoj Joshi, secretary, department of land resources (DoLR); S Chockalingam, chief electoral officer, Maharashtra and chairman, Land Stack Committee; and Kunal Satyarthi, joint secretary, DoLR, Union ministry of rural development, along with other senior officials.