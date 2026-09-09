HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp What: Dance With Space – Bharatanatyam Ft. Malavika Sarukkai accompanied by Neela Sukhanya (Nattuvangam), Krithika Aravind (Vocal), Nellai Balaji (Mridangam), Venkat Subramaniam (Violin) Gram it: Clear blue skies over the Red Fort, following monsoon showers, show how air quality has improved across the Delhi-NCR region. Amid one such rare clear views of the city's skyline, it feels as if the Red Fort in Old Delhi is being taken for a ride! (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Naram Lehja Ft. Kanha Kamboj – A Poetry And Storytelling Show

Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Shop No 6, First Floor, Commercial Complex, Sector 76, Greater Noida

When: September 10

Timing: 7pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 Metro Station (Aqua Line)