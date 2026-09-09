HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Dance With Space – Bharatanatyam Ft. Malavika Sarukkai accompanied by Neela Sukhanya (Nattuvangam), Krithika Aravind (Vocal), Nellai Balaji (Mridangam), Venkat Subramaniam (Violin)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Naram Lehja Ft. Kanha Kamboj – A Poetry And Storytelling Show
Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Shop No 6, First Floor, Commercial Complex, Sector 76, Greater Noida
When: September 10
Timing: 7pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 Metro Station (Aqua Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Raw Beauty And Mystic Power (The Alps and the Himalayas) – Artworks by Devdatta Padekar
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 10 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Film Screening | Yura Was Here (Director: Sergey Malkin) & Morning Sunshine (Bobby Sarma Baruah)
Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House
When: September 10
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Coffee Painting
Where: Cafe Hawkers, Block L, 22 Radial Road (Near Odean Cinema), Connaught Place
When: September 10
Timing: 3.12pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Nature Bazaar 2026
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: September 10 to 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
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