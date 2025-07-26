Now, Chandigarh to offer free education till 18 for children with special needs

In a significant step towards ensuring equal opportunities and building an inclusive education system, the UT administration on Friday launched a dedicated education policy for children with special needs (CWSN). Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria unveiling the inclusive education policy for children with special needs in the presence of chief secretary Rajeev Verma, education secretary Preerna Puri and director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The policy, framed in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, includes several key provisions such as free education till the age of 18, 3% reservation under EWS/disadvantaged group category in admissions and availability of textbooks in accessible formats.

Children with benchmark disabilities, as defined under the RPwD Act, 2016, are considered children with special needs.

Unveiling the policy at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said, “This policy is not just limited to opening the doors of schools, it also aims to bring out the inherent talent and potential of these children. Chandigarh is proud to be strengthening the spirit of equal opportunity and inclusion in the field of education.”

The policy will directly benefit 3,175 children with special needs, currently studying in government schools across Chandigarh, and is likely to set standards for private schools as well.

At present, the education department has 16 special educators at the JBT level, 20 at the TGT level and 21 resource teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

Policy a result of HC directions

The policy comes in line with directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court in two cases in 2017 and 2019.

Under the new policy, free and compulsory education will now be extended to children with disabilities in government and aided schools till the age of 18, up from the earlier age limit of 14.

Children who are unable to attend school due to their disability will be provided home-based education. This will be supported through transport allowances and other support services.

The policy also gives CWSN the right to admission in all-inclusive neighbourhood schools, and mandates a 3% reservation for them within the 25% quota reserved under the EWS/disadvantaged category under the Right to Education Act.

Private recognised schools will also be required to admit children with special needs and provide them with appropriate educational support in line with this policy.

To ensure the inclusive classrooms are run effectively, the policy mandates the presence of trained special educators, adapted curriculum, Braille and large print books, sign language resources and a special evaluation system.

For children with more severe disabilities, links with special schools and integrated education centres will be strengthened.

Vocational and skill training will also be provided from Class 9 onwards to help students with special needs become self-reliant. Additionally, state-level sports competitions for CWSN will be held in collaboration with the department of sports.

The number of government schools with Special Resource Centres, which offer therapy, counselling for parents, assessments and functional academics, has been increased from five to 20 under this policy.

To ensure smooth and effective implementation, every school will have a grievance redress committee. A state-level monitoring committee has also been set up.

Also present at the policy launch were UT chief secretary Rajiv Verma, principal secretary to governor Vivek Pratap Singh, education secretary Prerna Puri and director of school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar.