Now, demand emerges for Eldeco Estates police post in Ludhiana

Days after residents of Eldeco Estates, a posh locality, near Jalandhar Bypass, staged a protest and forced the police to halt the construction, another group of people including residents of nearby villages staged a protest demanding a police post outside the Eldeco Estates. An NHAI team removing the police post structure set up on the highway near the Eldeco Estate amid protests from the colony’s residents amid concerns of road safety. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to the police department asking them to submit a reply within 14 days if they have a permission on establish a police post there.

The colony residents alleged that police officials and the people spending money on the police post building, have turned the issue into a battle of egos and orchestrated the protest. They said that when the NHAI on Monday started removing the structure from the roadside, they were deterred by the police and a politician, alleging that the residents of nearby villages then initiated a counter protest seeking establishment of the police post.

The protesters, meanwhile, said that they are forced to travel several miles to seek police assistance and would benefit greatly from a police post being set up in the area.

Rana Partap Singh Sodhi, an advisory committee member of Eldeco Estate, said they had made a makeshift halting point for the police control room’s (PCR) motorcycle squad and ambulance Service. Later, the police established a structure overnight for construction of a police post. After they staged a protest, the police halted the construction work.

He added that the police post was encroaching the highway and will increase the risk of road mishaps. The colony residents asked the police department to shift the post elsewhere, as it was narrowing the passage for them.

Colony residents including Jatinder Adya, Rakesh Kapoor, Rajnish Kumar, Munish Jain, Abhay Tandon, Jagjit Singh, Sonal Arora and Dushyant Kumar said they will meet commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Jayant Puri said a section of residents were against the establishment of the police post while others favoured it. He added that the police have already vacated the contentious construction and shifted the police post to Salem Tabri police station building.