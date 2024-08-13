Now, pay via UPI for tickets at Ludhiana railway station

The train passengers who find carrying cash a hassle do not have to worry anymore as they will now be able pay via United Payments Interface (UPI) at the Ludhiana railway station, officials said on Tuesday. QR codes have been installed at railway station for online payments in Ludhiana on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. (HT Photo)

They added that QR codes have been installed at the payment counters for the convenience of the passengers.

The devices were installed on Tuesday as part of the Firozpur Division’s push for digitisation.

The devices have also been installed at other stations under the division, including Firozpur Cantt, Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Beas, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Srinagar.

The staff at the station said the online transactions will do away with the problems they face while breaking bigger denominations and make the ticketing process faster, which will help during the rush hours.

“It takes some time to count the cash, check if all notes are clean and then look for change to pay the balance. This will not be required anymore as people choose to pay online,” said a staff member, requesting their name to be withheld.

Earlier, point of sale (POS) machines were installed at booking, reservation and parcel offices at railway stations for online payments, which could be used to swipe debit or credit cards.

“The Firozpur division runs campaigns regularly regarding QR codes to make the railway passengers aware and as a result, the number of users is increasing every day,” said a release from the railway division.