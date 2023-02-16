Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, senior professor writes to Panjab University VC over RDC director’s appointment

Now, senior professor writes to Panjab University VC over RDC director’s appointment

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Professor Rumina Sethi of the English department in her letter to Panjab University VC termed it an out of turn appointment. Sethi is senior than professor Harsh Nayyar who was appointed director RDC last week. PUTA in its letter to the VC had said that the appointment violates the principle of seniority.

After the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) expressed resentment over the recent appointment of the director, Research and Development Cell (RDC) at the university, now a senior university professor has written to VC Renu Vig expressing concern. (HT File Photo)
After the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) expressed resentment over the recent appointment of the director, Research and Development Cell (RDC) at the university, now a senior university professor has written to VC Renu Vig expressing concern. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) expressed resentment over the recent appointment of the director, Research and Development Cell (RDC) at the university, now a senior university professor has written to vice-chancellor Renu Vig expressing concern.

Professor Rumina Sethi of the English department in her letter to the VC termed it an out of turn appointment. Sethi is senior than professor Harsh Nayyar who was appointed director RDC last week. PUTA in its letter to the VC had said that the appointment violates the principle of seniority.

However, the university has maintained that the appointment was made as per the UGC guidelines.

“By making the out-of-turn appointment of the director RDC, it is distressing that the university has jettisoned decades of observing the precedent of appointment by seniority and overturned a policy that defined the standards of research and ethical governance,” Sethi wrote to the VC.

She also stated that by following “a pick-and-choose policy and disregarding the seniority along with merit, the university establishment has threatened the stability and the academic reputation of not only the university but also the ethical practices that have taken decades to take root.”

In an earlier comment, Vig said the appointment was made as per the UGC guidelines given to higher educational institutes to establish research and development cell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out