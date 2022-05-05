Now, Shena Aggarwal is new Ludhiana MC commissioner
After a major administrative reshuffle in the state, Shena Aggarwal, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was appointed as the new Ludhiana municipal commissioner on Wednesday.
She will replace incumbent civic body commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.
With Surabhi Malik being appointed as the district’s deputy commissioner last month, two women IAS officers are now holding high-ranking positions in Ludhiana. At present, Aggarwal is posted as the Pathankot MC commissioner. She has earlier served as additional commissioner of the Ludhiana MC in 2015, and as the district’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in 2019.
As the MC’s Chief she faces several challenges such as the city’s poor solid waste management, poor road infrastructure, and pending development work.
A UPSC topper, Aggarwal graduated from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and was topper of her batch.
She has previously served as additional deputy commissioner, Bathinda, and has held key positions as chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority and chief executive officer, Jalandhar Smart City Limited.
Her husband, Sanyam Aggarwal, who is also an IAS officer, has served as the civic body’s additional commissioner and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited.
Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra. A three-member Australian delegation led by O'Farrell, including member parliament Gurmesh Singh and second secretary political Jack Taylor, called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at his official residence on Wednesday.
Ludhiana | Harjit Singh Gill is PSPCL chief engineer
Harjit Singh Gill was appointed chief engineer (distribution) for Ludhiana central zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Engineering College, Gill joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in 1989, and has served in the operation, enforcement, billing, technical, audit and commercial wings of the PSPCL in multiple capacities over the last 32 years. He was previously posted as chief engineer (commercial) in Patiala.
Unite to ensure Sikh prisoners’ release, Sukhbir Badal urges panthic bodies
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the panthic organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after the expiry of their life sentences. “We may have individual and political differences, but let us shed that for the cause of the Sikh prisoners,” he said.
Patiala violence: Shiv Sena demands probe by independent agency
Activists of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) have demanded a probe into the violent clash that took place in Patiala on April 29. Party state spokesperson Chanderkant Chadha said the state president of the party, Yograj Sharma, had met the DGP on April 26 and cleared the party's stand that it was not supporting Harish Singla's move to march against Khalistan. He said that the role of a senior police officer should also be probed.
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
