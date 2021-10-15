NRI adopts school for special children in SBS Nagar

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has adopted the Red Cross Society school for the special children in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Barjinder Singh, a US citizen, who runs Narao Punjab Mission NGO and hails from Hussainpur, will bear the entire cost of the school, estimated to be around ₹25 lakh per year. Barjinder had immigrated to the US around 25 years ago.

“We have signed an agreement with the Red Cross Society to bear the expenses of the school’s operations for two years. We have cleared the pending salaries of the teachers, renovated the infrastructure and also got financed two buses for transportation of the special kids,” Barjinder said.

Former SBS Nagar deputy commissioner Shena Aggarwal said since the administration was short of monetary grants, the NRI approached at the right time with the proposal to adopt the school. “I am hopeful that the kids will be able to continue their education and have access to better facilities at the school,” Aggarwal said.

School principal Lakshmi Devi said the new arrangement has given a new hope to the school. “The staff is now motivated to serve the special kids with more zeal and passion,” she said.

Barjinder said currently there were 31 kids in the school as many left in absence of transportation facility and other issues. “We will try to get them back to touch the figure of 50 students. We will rope in specialist staff and doctors for the students and also run vocational and skill-development courses,” he said.

Five years ago, Barjinder had adopted the primary school at his native village. His NGO has also been organising sports events for the youth in the nearby villages.