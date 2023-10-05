News / Cities / Chandigarh News / NRI alleges custodial torture, complains to Italian embassy

NRI alleges custodial torture, complains to Italian embassy

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 05, 2023 08:32 AM IST

An Italy-based Hoshiarpur non-resident Indian (NRI) has filed a complaint with Italian embassy that he was allegedly tortured by the cops and let off after he gave money to them

Hoshiarpur : An Italy-based Hoshiarpur non-resident Indian (NRI) has filed a complaint with Italian embassy that he was allegedly tortured by the cops and let off after he gave money to them.

An Italy-based Hoshiarpur non-resident Indian (NRI) has filed a complaint with Italian embassy that he was allegedly tortured by the cops and let off after he gave money to them
An Italy-based Hoshiarpur non-resident Indian (NRI) has filed a complaint with Italian embassy that he was allegedly tortured by the cops and let off after he gave money to them

Navjot Singh said he was staying with his relatives at Meghowal Ganjian village. On September 28 night, when the police were raiding the houses to know the whereabouts of the assailants who gunned down former sarpanch of the village Surjit Singh Ankhi, he was made to sit in the police vehicle and was taken to Nasrala police post where he was tortured and humiliated. He claimed that the police demanded money and snatched his gold chain. He was released after his cousin paid 2.5 lakh to the cops, he alleged.

Copies of the complaint have been sent to the DGP and Hoshiarpur SSP.

Neither the SSP nor any other senior police officer was available for comments. Nasrala police post in-charge Manjinder said the said person had hit a police vehicle with his tracker but denied that he was tortured.

