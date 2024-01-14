NRI opens fire in air after spat with his employee in Ludhiana, held

Police arrested a non-resident Indian (NRI) for firing gunshots into the air with his rifle after a spat with one of his employees at Bhai Daya Singh Nagar, Barewal road. The accused was said to be in an inebriated state at the time. An NRI opened fire in air after a spat with his employee in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh, 60, of Bhai Daya Singh Nagar, Barewal road. The accused and his family are settled in Canada but visit India often.

A case was registered following the statement of Shyam Sunder, the accused’s employee. He told police that he has been working for the NRI for the past 22 years. He takes care of their house in their absence and collects rent from their shops and labour quarters. Also, he has taken a piece of land from the employer on contract basis, where he runs a nursery.

Harwinder, who had come to India in September last year, went to a construction site in Birmi and returned in theevening. Meanwhile, he had gone to the market when he received a call from the accused inquiring about his whereabouts. He then began hurling abuses at him.

When Shyam returned home, Harwinder turned up at the spot and a spat ensued. The accused allegedly fired at least seven gunshots in the air.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused has a licensed 12 bore rifle. He has been under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. Police arrested him and recovered the rifle.