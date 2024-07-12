NRI police station: Ludhiana court junks graft-accused SHO’s pre-arrest bail plea

A local court in Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea put forth by the station-house officer of the NRI police station, who was booked nearly two months ago in an alleged bribery case. Advocate Arun Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Upkaar Nagar in Civil Lines, said in this complaint that two men tried to take possession of his land forcibly and stole poplar trees grown on it (HT File)

The court of additional sessions judge Amrinder Singh Shergill passed the order on the bail plea by the accused cop, identified as inspector Rajvir Singh Sra.

The accused inspector has been on the run since the filing of the case in May this year.

On May 13, the state vigilance bureau booked the inspector on graft charges. On April 25 the VB had arrested the SHO’s reader, identified as constable Balraj Singh, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from an advocate for registering a first-information report (FIR).

Advocate Arun Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Upkaar Nagar in Civil Lines, said in this complaint that two men tried to take possession of his land forcibly and stole poplar trees grown on it.

Balraj Singh, attached with the accused SHO, had demanded ₹1 lakh to get a case registered in this regard, he said.

Balraj Singh was arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money of ₹20,000 as the first installment.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP vigilance bureau) Rajinderpal Singh said the reader demanded money at the behest of the SHO. A hunt is on to arrest the inspector, he added.