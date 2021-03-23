IND USA
Chandigarh News / Nuh struggles to pick pace; vaccine stock exhausted in Jind


Nuh struggles to pick pace; vaccine stock exhausted in Jind

Till Monday, 12,738 people were vaccinated in Nuh, while 30,478 in Jind, and 21,817 in Charkhi Dadri
By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Nuh, the majority Muslim population district of Haryana that is grappling with the tag of backwardness, has been testing to the hilt the grit of Haryana health department teams tasked to mobilise the target groups for Covid-19 vaccination.

On Monday, during a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, 1,151 people were given the vaccine jabs in Nuh, while 2,48,312 beneficiaries were given Covid-19 vaccine across state on Monday during mega vaccination day.

Apart from Nuh, other districts where the Covid-19 vaccination pace has been sluggish are Jind and Charkhi Dadri.

Last Friday, state health minister Anil Vij had expressed unhappiness over “low testing and vaccination” in Palwal, Mahendergarh, Fatehabad, Nuh and Jind districts.

Till Monday, 12,738 people were vaccinated in Nuh, while 30,478 in Jind, and 21,817 in Charkhi Dadri, as per the health bulletin.

According to Nuh district immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Basant Dubey, there is vaccine hesitancy among a sizeable section of Mewat residents.

“Also, there is lack of internet or access to smartphones in villages, which is another hurdle that the health department is facing to persuade people to walk into the identified Covid-19 vaccination centres,” Dr Dubey said.

Dr Dubey added that health teams including ASHA workers, ANMs, and trained staff have been going to villages with twin objective of persuading people and doing on the spot online vaccine registration.

“In other districts, people are coming to health centres for the shots, but in Mewat, the health teams are moving from village to village for online registration of people and their vaccination,” the DIO of Nuh said, pointing out that online registration is the key problem in district.

“Vaccine hesitancy among residents is another problem. There are multiple challenges on the ground level,” Dr Dubey said.

After the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, healthcare and frontline workers, who directly deal with Covid-19 patients, were given shots of the vaccine in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

In the second phase that began on March 1, people above the age of 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities were chosen for vaccination.

Dadri DIO Dr Ashish Mann said 6,450 people were vaccinated during Monday’s mega vaccinations drive.

Vaccine out of stock in Jind

Barring Narvana civil hospital, the vaccine was out of stock towards afternoon in Jind as over 13,000 people were inoculated on Monday.

“We utilised almost the entire vaccine stock on Monday,” Jind DIO Dr Navneet Singh said.

“Our efforts finally bore fruits on Monday as we were successful in mobilising people in large numbers. The vaccine was almost out of stock in district by Monday evening except in two centres,” Dr Singh said.

Jind district has 34 cold chain points, 27 primary health centres (PHCs) and seven community health centres (CHCs).

Dr Singh said he received frantic calls from almost all PHCs and CHCs, demanding more vaccine doses as there were more people waiting for the jab.

He said that Monday’s response to the drive from Jind residents, a predominantly rural district, was a testament of people “overcoming the vaccine hesitancy”.

“Now, the drive has picked the desired momentum. Public demand is vital for success of such a massive immunisation drive. And that is what happened on Monday in Jind,” he said.

