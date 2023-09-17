Nuh violence: Arrests based on evidence, not religion or caste: Haryana DGP

As many as 595 people have been arrested in over 100 cases related to the Nuh communal violence and the arrests are based on facts and evidence, not on the basis of religion or caste of the offender, said Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur reacting to allegations by opposition parties against the arrest of sitting Congress MLA Mamman Khan. As many as 595 people have been arrested in over 100 cases related to the Nuh communal violence and the arrests are based on facts and evidence, not on the basis of religion or caste of the offender, said Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur reacting to allegations by opposition parties against the arrest of sitting Congress MLA Mamman Khan. (HT Photo)

“There is no balancing in the arrest. We cannot speak anything about individual cases as every case is different and the matter is sub judice. But the arrests are based on facts and evidence,” the DGP said when asked to respond to allegations that Khan was arrested to balance the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar.

He said that arrests are based on evidence, and it has nothing to do with balancing as every case has a different nature or pattern. The police have filed chargesheets in several cases and the process is on.

The DGP visited Karnal and held a meeting with range officials and directed them to improve road safety, speed up investigation process and use technology in work.

He said the top priorities of the state police was to provide a safe and secure atmosphere to the people, especially women. he said that the police have taken several initiatives for prompt redress of public grievances to check cyber and organised crimes.

“Women can register themselves on dial 112 helpline by calling so that whenever they dial 112, they need not provide any information about themselves again. The 112 team will call her twice during her trip so that they feel safe during the trip,” he added.

Gram praharis will be given manageable areas to improve their working with a special focus on crime hotspots. On increasing cases of cybercrime, he said that the state police were effectively working on it and the programme will be disclosed soon.

