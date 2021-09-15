Number of polling booths increased in Punjab

Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Tuesday said that after rationalisation, the number of polling booths in the state has been increased to 24,689 from the existing 23,211.

Raju said the number of polling stations has been enhanced as the limit of voters falling in a polling booth has been reduced from existing 1,400 to 1,200 due to the pandemic. He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its concurrence to arrange additional EVMs required for the ensuing assembly election in Punjab.

The chief electoral officer said that 10,500 control units and 21,100 VVPATs are being transported from Madhya Pradesh to various districts of Punjab. “With the addition of these machines, we will have 45,316 ballot units, 34,942 controlling units and 37,576 VVPAT machines,” he said at a press conference.

Raju said these machines were being picked up by nodal officers from Madhya Pradesh in GPS-fitted special transport containers under tight security after proper scanning.

“In Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Mansa and Amritsar, the EVM-VVPATs have safely reached the district headquarters. In rest of the districts, these machines will reach within two days,” he added.