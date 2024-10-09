Nursing student ends life in Garhshankar college

A first-year student of Gursewa College of Nursing, Garhshankar who hailed from Nuh, Haryana, died after allegedly swallowing some poisonous substance in his hostel room on Wednesday. A first-year student of Gursewa College of Nursing, Garhshankar who hailed from Nuh, Haryana, died after allegedly swallowing some poisonous substance in his hostel room on Wednesday. (HT File)

He was rushed to Garhshankar civil hospital where he died. Student union leaders alleged that he ended his life due to college administration’s harassment.

Punjab students’ union leader Baljit Dharamkot and Raju Barnala alleged that the college administration did not even provide ambulance to carry the 21-year-old to the hospital. They revealed that the student was rusticated from the college for not depositing advance fee but was reinstated after his parents met the principal on Tuesday and gave written guarantee.

College principal Sangeeta James, when contacted, said that since she was on leave, she could not say much. She said that the student was rusticated for misconduct but was reinstated after his parents tendered an apology. Officiating principal Kamaldeep Kaur said that the student had not come to the hostel so there was no question of his committing suicide on the college premises.

The deceased’s parents had not arrived till the time of filing this report. Garhshankar deputy superintendent of police Jaspreet Singh said that the police would act as per their statement. The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary where a postmortem will be conducted on Thursday, he informed.

