Obstructing cops in discharge of their duties: SAD IT wing head held in Amritsar

A day after the Tarn Taran bypoll result was declared, the Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) IT wing head Nachhatar Singh from Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar. A resident of village Pheloke of Tarn Taran district, Nachhatar along with 20-25 other persons had allegedly stopped the CIA staff officials forcibly on November 5 and obstructed them in the performance of their official duty. The officials were returning from duty at Chabhal Chowk, said the police officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

He was sitting in a cafe on Saturday at Ranjit Avenue when a team of Tarn Taran police arrested him. The officials said he was arrested as an accused in a case registered at the City Police station of Tarn Taran.

In this regard, FIR No. 261 dated 15.11.2025 under Sections 126/132/221/351(1)/62/304(2)/191(3)/190/61(2) of the BNS was registered at Police Station City Tarn Taran on the complaint of inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Tarn Taran. Nachhattar has been arrested and will be produced before the court within 24 hours, said the officials.

Will approach court: SAD

Condemning the action, the SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Arresting Nachhatar Singh who played a proactive role in the Tarn Taran bypoll by the police without telling any reason is a blatant example of government excesses. By indulging in such kind of acts, the government is crossing all limits of political vendetta. This is illegal, undemocratic and murder of democracy. I condemn this dictatorial attitude of the government in strong words”.

In a statement released here today, Cheema and party’s chief spokesman advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler claimed that the arrest of Nashattar from a café and deletion of DVR record of the café by Punjab Police team clearly indicates that they were aware of the illegality of their action.

They claimed that this was not the first instance when he had been arrested illegally. He was earlier booked last year too but courts of the law provided relief to him. They said that the party will approach the court to get justice.