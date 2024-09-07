Of 37, land acquisition complete in 11 NHAI projects: Punjab to HC

A report submitted by the Punjab government before the Punjab and Haryana high court has revealed that of the 37 highway projects in the state, complete possession of land has been ensured for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) only in 11 projects. The total length of these projects is stated to be 1,344 km, but the NHAI has got 100 per cent possession only for 318 km. Work on the Greenfield Highway Project under the Bharatmala Project stalled near Dakha in Ludhiana in August. (HT Photo)

The affidavit of the state’s chief secretary, Anurag Verma, reveals that in a meeting held on August 30 between the state authorities and the NHAI, it was decided that “highest priority” would be accorded to five projects related to the Delhi-Katra expressway. The deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were directed in the meeting to ensure 100 per cent possession of the remaining land for the NHAI by October 15. The NHAI had said that these were of highest importance as it had got land possession for 136.44 km out of 184.65 km, so only 47.9 was pending. The affidavit suggests 74 per cent of the required land has been acquired till August 30 and in some packages/projects, land acquisition achieved is as low as 11 per cent in Gurdaspur and 52 per cent in Ludhiana.

The affidavit was submitted in response to the high court’s directions in connection with a case wherein the NHAI had alleged that the state authorities failed to provide security to its staff and contractors as directed last year by the HC due to which its projects were getting delayed.

Union transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had also written a letter on August 9 to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and warned that the NHAI would have no other option but to cancel/terminate eight severely affected highway projects in Punjab with a total length of 293km costing ₹14,288 crore if the law and order situation does not improve in the state.

Gadkari had specifically flagged two incidents wherein NHAI staff and contractors working on the Delhi-Katra expressway were assaulted and threatened. He had also raised the pending land acquisition issues. Later, CM Bhagwant Mann had blamed the NHAI for the delay in land acquisition.

Use of force not favoured

The minutes of the meeting do not reveal as to who said what. However, it records, “It was felt that the experience of the past few months is that if in-depth engagement with farmers is done jointly by the concerned DC, SSP and the NHAI, taking land possession without any use of force is possible in about 80 per cent of the cases. Though this process takes time, most of the farmers go back satisfied and give possession peacefully at the end,” it was noted.

“On the other hand, the use of force will create unnecessary complications and law and order situation which will not be desirable in the border state. Further, harvesting season will start from October 21,” the proceedings of the meeting further record.

The affidavit further says five more projects involving 182.56 km road length were stated by the NHAI as “next important” projects wherein possession achieved is for 115 km and 66 km is still pending. The DCs and the SSPs were directed that in this category of projects, possession be given by November 15.

Regarding 16 more projects, the NHAI had said in the meeting that 11 projects are such wherein 80 per cent possession has been given and the operations are running “smoothly”. Five other projects may be given lower priority but 100 per cent possession be achieved by November 30, the NHAI is quoted as saying in the meeting.