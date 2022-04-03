Officials of Ludhiana colleges tour schools to scout for future students
To achieve full enrolment in the upcoming academic session, representatives of various Ludhiana colleges are touring schools in the district to woo Class-12 students. From telling them about the various courses offered by the college to making them understand the scope of various streams, the college officials are leaving no stone unturned to get students to enroll in their institute.
The drive is being carried out on the directions of higher education secretary Krishan Kumar.
Kumar said that students usually need guidance on what stream to choose and what jobs are available if one goes for a particular course. Thus, staff from nearby colleges would explain to them the possible options in their streams.
In an order issued in February, the secretary had directed government colleges to also depute their regular staff for the task.
Plan of action
In order to comply with the orders, a few chosen teachers from each college have been assigned a fixed number of schools, including CBSE, ICSE, convent and government schools.
Teachers have been asked to keep a record of students they meet and find worthy of admission.
The secretary also requested the district education officer (DEO) to issue instructions to schools for cooperation with college staff.
High cut-off to pose a challenge
A professor at a government college here said that mapping students in schools would not help much as the cut-off for admission, even in government colleges, is high.
“The cut-off for prominent courses in our college is over 95% and the lowest is 89%. I couldn’t find many students who seemed to meet the criteria, especially in government schools. Seats may continue to remain empty in a few courses if students fail to score the cut-off percentage,” said a professor of a government college.
Khalsa College for Women principal Mukti Gill said, “In order to comply with the orders, our teachers are visiting nearby schools but admissions in our college will commence from August 16. Moreover, students are yet to take their Class-12 final board exams and thus it is too early to say if the drill would be fruitful or not.”
A professor of SCD College said that since not all students are aware of the courses available, they requested the local education department to direct school teachers to introduce new skilled courses that have been introduced in the college to the students.
-
Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp
Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society. Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana| Local Punjabi singer arrested for glorifying gun culture, let off later
Arrested earlier for showering praise on a gangster and glorifying gun culture, local Punjabi singer -- Baljit Singh -- was later released on bail on Saturday. The singer was performing during a local kabaddi tournament at Sudhar village, and the event was live-streamed on YouTube. After the video went viral, the Sudhar police nabbed the singer under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC. However, he was granted bail after he apologised.
-
Ludhiana| Man, son get accidentally locked up in bank, rescued 2 hours later
A man and his five-year-old son got accidentally locked up in a bank in Sundar Nagar for at least two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening. They were rescued after the man called the police control room. As per information, the bank doesn't have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening. The man, along with his son, had come to the bank to deposit some cash.
-
Forest department to MoEFCC: Of 18K trees to be felled for Mumbai-Vadodara E-way, only 51 can be transplanted
Out of 18,073 trees that are proposed to be felled on notified forest land in Palghar district, to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway link between Talasari and Vasai, only 51 are feasible for transplantation, according to a report submitted by the chief conservator of forests, Thane, to the union environment ministry's regional empowered committee in Nagpur. The proposal was considered by the REC in a meeting on March 24.
-
36th IIML Convocation: Graduating batch overcame challenges amid Covid, says director
It was a roller-coaster ride for the students of the graduating batch of 2020-22 who were inducted into the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) in the first wave of the Covid pandemic in mid-June 2020 but were able to overcome various challenges and uncertainties. This was how director, IIML, prof Archana Shukla summed up their journey. She also said it had been a pleasure to have seen them grow.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics