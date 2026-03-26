Official’s suicide: Randhawa’s wife urges all MPs to press for CBI probe

A day after the cremation of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, his wife Upinder Kaur on Wednesday appealed to all members of Parliament (MPs) from Punjab to write to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a CBI probe into the case. Former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been booked in connection with the case.

Addressing a press conference along with her mother-in-law and children, Kaur alleged that former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has been booked in connection with the case, is being given “VIP treatment” in police custody. She expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation by Punjab Police and said only a probe by the CBI could ensure justice for her family.

She said that Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla had raised the matter in Parliament, following which Amit Shah indicated that the case could be handed over to the CBI if all MPs from Punjab submit a joint request. Several MPs, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Dharamvira Gandhi and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have already written to the home minister supporting the demand.

Kaur urged other MPs, including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Sher Singh Ghubaya, Dr Amar Singh, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, Amritpal Singh, and AAP MPs Malwinder Singh Kang, Meet Hayer and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, to extend their support.

Meanwhile, a post was shared on the FB page of Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday showing pictures of his wife Surinder Pal Kaur in his office at Patti with people. The post reads: “All are informed that the office of Laljit Singh Bhullar is functioning in. The problems of the general public are being heard and resolved on a priority basis in the office.”