Official’s suicide: Water cannons used as SAD, Cong, BJP hold joint protest

Police detained several opposition leaders and used water cannons to disperse protesters as they tried to force their way through barricades here on Sunday to ‘gherao’ Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence during a joint stir to demand the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of abetting the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Punjab BJP, Congress, SAD, and CPI workers tried to force their way through barricades here to 'gherao' the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a joint protest to demand the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is accused of abetting the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official at MLA hostel in Chandigarh on Sunday, March 22, 2026.Photo by Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times (Keshav Singh/ HT)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and the BJP had announced that they will jointly ‘gherao’ (lay siege to) CM Mann’s residence to press their demand for the arrest of Bhullar. Besides leaders of a breakaway faction of the SAD, and the CPI also joined the protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, along with SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema were among those who took part in the protest. They were all detained by the police and later released. It is rare for major opposition parties in Punjab to organise a joint protest.

A large police contingent was deployed at the MLAs’ Hostel here to prevent the protesters from heading towards the chief minister’s residence. Barricades were also erected by the Chandigarh Police. As the protesters tried to scale the barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.

The opposition parties are demanding the arrest of Bhullar and a CBI probe into the circumstances that led to the suicide.

Punjab BJP chief Jakhar said they were seeking justice for Randhawa’s family. Until Bhullar is arrested, the protest will continue, said Jakhar. The party also decided to hold protests at all district headquarters on March 23 against the government and Jakhar will take part in the protest in Patiala.

Questioning the silence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Jakhar said that in the guise of “extreme honesty”, extremely dishonest people have captured power in Punjab.

SAD leader Majithia said that despite Randhawa raising the issue of his alleged harassment with higher officials, no action was taken in the matter by the AAP government.

“Had the state government acted timely in the matter, Randhawa would have survived,” Majithia told reporters.

“We want Bhullar’s immediate arrest and a free and fair probe,” he said, adding “Last night, the government was forced to register a case against the minister, but no arrest has been made… there is no hope of justice from this government. We demand that the case be investigated by the CBI.

“We are united in this fight for justice and accountability. The Congress will continue this struggle with unwavering resolve until justice is delivered to the grieved family,” Bajwa said.

Punjab Congress chief Warring said the protest was held for every honest employee who, instead of bowing to the pressure of the “corrupt” system, stands firm with the truth.

“This fight is for truth, justice, and rights, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the family in this struggle. Until justice is served, this battle will continue,” said Warring.