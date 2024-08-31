Olympian Vinesh Phogat joins farmers at Shambhu as protest hits 200-day mark

With the farmers’ protest entering its 200th day, a large gathering of farmers thronged the Shambhu border, where union leaders are expected to announce their future plans for Punjab and Haryana. Olympian Vinesh Phogat with protesting farmers at the Shambhu border. (HT Photo)

Among the supporters was the Olympian Vinesh Phogat, who expressed her solidarity with the farmers and condemned the labelling of their struggle as political.

Addressing the gathering during her visit to the border, Phogat said, “We are also Indians. If we raise our voices, it should not be labelled as mere political. We should not be discriminated against on religion or caste ground. We deserve to be heard, or at least allowed us to hold a protest.”

Phogat, who hails from a farming family with only a few acres of land, emphasised that the farmers’ demands were “genuine” and deserved attention from the government.

“I have seen the struggles of the farmers firsthand. I request the government to listen to the demands of protesting farmers and fulfil them,” she said.

The event at Shambhu Border marked a significant milestone for the ongoing protests and farmers and their supporters are upbeat as they await further directions from their leaders.