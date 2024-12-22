Omar cancels programmes in Jammu rushes to Valley to review situation

Amid bone-chilling cold wave currently gripping the Kashmir Valley coupled with electricity outages, chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that he would station himself in Srinagar for the next week to personally oversee the functioning of the power department and other critical services. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

The CM, who attended the pre-Budget and GST Council meetings in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, conveyed his decision through a series of tweets.

“In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley and the resultant difficulties with water and electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the power department & other important departments,” he said in a series of tweets.

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing one of the coldest winters in recent years, with temperatures plummeting to record-breaking lows. Srinagar on Saturday recorded a chilling -8.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest December night in decades.

The intense cold spell has disrupted water supply and electricity, adding to the residents’ struggles. Many water bodies, including Dal Lake freeze during the nights.

Among other things, the Opposition in Kashmir has targeted the government for power and ration issues.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing a lot of problems, including power and ration problems, as their BPL ration cards have been cancelled,” People Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

People Conference president Sajad Lone also sought more power supply to the residents. “With temperatures plunging to record low levels, electricity outages are creating their own records…The people are suffering. It is biting cold. It is a request to please make arrangements for more supply…,” he said.

Omar said that he was cancelling his scheduled programmes in Jammu to address the emerging issues in Kashmir. “I do appreciate that cancelling my programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to the organisers & I regret the same. However under the circumstances this is the right thing to do & I will make it up to the people/organisations whose programmes have been affected.”

The CM also informed that he is en route from Jaisalmer and will be in Srinagar by tomorrow morning: “I’m on my way back from Jaisalmer as I type and will be back in Srinagar tomorrow morning.”