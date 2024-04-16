Omar ran away from Srinagar, says Bukhari

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah left Srinagar behind to contest from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. Bukhari said that the party would announce Baramulla candidate at an “appropriate time”. (HT File)

Bukhari defended his meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh in Srinagar.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“I respect Omar, but it is true he has left Srinagar,” said Bukhari while accompanying party’s Srinagar candidate Ashraf Mir.

This comes in response to Omar’s allegations that the Apni Party and the Peoples Conference were “A and B teams of the BJP” after the meeting between Chugh and Bukhari. Sajad Lone was also with the leaders.

“The doors of my house are open for everybody, whether it is NC, Congress, PC or BJP,” he said, and added that he meets people during the day. “When I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was in day and the meeting was covered by media.”

He, however, refused to divulge any details of the meeting. “If I have discussed politics, why should I discuss it here,” he questioned.

Bukhari said in this election, they have decided to only contest from Kashmir. “...in assembly polls, we will also contest from Jammu,” he said. The former minister said that his party would support those who guarantee statehood and jobs for the youth.

He said that the party would announce Baramulla candidate at an “appropriate time”.