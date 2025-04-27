Omar reviews relief, restoration efforts during his third visit to Ramban, to give 5 marla plots to flood victims

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, said that his government will provide 5 marla plot to the people, who not only lost their houses but also their land in the recent landslides triggered by heavy rains. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a visit to an affected area after the recent cloudbursts that triggered flash floods and landslides, to review restoration work, in Ramban district. (PTI)

“Today, I have come here to make the people of Ramban feel that though Pahalgam attack has happened, but we have not forgotten the people of Ramban,” he told mediapersons during his visit to Ramban.

“I want to convey a message to the people that we are aware of their situation. We do not want them to think that all our attention is on Pahalgam and we have forgotten Ramban,” he added.

He informed that he met officials and took stock of the relief, rehabilitation and restoration works.

“In recent rains, some people not only lost their houses but also land that was washed away in landslides. I have asked DC Ramban to provide them with five marla plot on alternative site,” he said.

Stressing the importance of long-term rehabilitation, the chief minister directed the district administration to identify land for resettling displaced families and to allot five marlas of land to each affected family. “I have instructed the administration and the deputy commissioner that many people have not only lost their houses but also the land on which their houses stood. I have directed the DC to identify an alternate site, and once that is done, we will provide plots of five-marlas of land to the affected families,” the Chief Minister said.

“One way traffic has been restored on national highway but it will be closed for a day for mandatory repairs, so that one of the closed tunnels is also opened,” he said.

He informed that the funds for the restoration work have been released by the government

He said that he has asked the Ramban district commissioner Baseer ul Haq Choudhary to send proposal so that the compensation for the damaged houses and ration could be given to the eligible victims.

He also said that the embankments and retaining walls of Nullahs (rivulets) will be constructed to prevent similar incident in the future.

At least three people including two minor siblings were killed and nearly 600 people were evacuated to safety after heavy to very heavy rains triggered flashfloods and landslides in the district on April 20.

Touring extensively the severely impacted Dharmkund area and chairing a high-level review meeting in Ramban, the CM assessed the extent of damages and the ongoing response operations.

He also instructed officials to assess the need for a special relief package for individuals who have suffered commercial losses and damages to shops and business establishments, supplementing the assistance available under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).