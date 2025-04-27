Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Omar slams Pak for its offer of ‘neutral’ probe into Pahalgam attack

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 27, 2025 08:40 AM IST

“Initially, Pakistan remained in a state of denial that something like this (attack) has happened in Pahalgam and then they said that India has done it. They were the ones who first accused us, so it’s difficult to say anything about them,” Abdullah told reporters at Ramban.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday slammed Pakistan for its offer to join any “neutral and transparent” probe into Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead and scores injured on April 22.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday slammed Pakistan for its offer to join any “neutral and transparent” probe into Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead and scores injured on April 22. (ANI)
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday slammed Pakistan for its offer to join any “neutral and transparent” probe into Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead and scores injured on April 22. (ANI)

“Initially, Pakistan remained in a state of denial that something like this (attack) has happened in Pahalgam and then they said that India has done it. They were the ones who first accused us, so it’s difficult to say anything about them,” Abdullah told reporters at Ramban.

He refused to comment on Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks.

“I do not want to make any comment much on their (Pakistani leaders) statements. I regret the incident, which should not have happened,” he said.

Sharif recently said that Pakistan was open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.

About ongoing hydel power projects over Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir vis-a-vis Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, which India has put in abeyance post Pahalgam attack, Omar said that they were being constructed in accordance with the treaty.

“Why are you linking the two? What does the water treaty have to do with these things? Whether the Indus Water Treaty is suspended or not, what does it have to do with these projects?”, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Omar slams Pak for its offer of ‘neutral’ probe into Pahalgam attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On