Omar slams Pak for its offer of ‘neutral’ probe into Pahalgam attack

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday slammed Pakistan for its offer to join any "neutral and transparent" probe into Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead and scores injured on April 22. (ANI)

“Initially, Pakistan remained in a state of denial that something like this (attack) has happened in Pahalgam and then they said that India has done it. They were the ones who first accused us, so it’s difficult to say anything about them,” Abdullah told reporters at Ramban.

He refused to comment on Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks.

“I do not want to make any comment much on their (Pakistani leaders) statements. I regret the incident, which should not have happened,” he said.

Sharif recently said that Pakistan was open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.

About ongoing hydel power projects over Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir vis-a-vis Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, which India has put in abeyance post Pahalgam attack, Omar said that they were being constructed in accordance with the treaty.

“Why are you linking the two? What does the water treaty have to do with these things? Whether the Indus Water Treaty is suspended or not, what does it have to do with these projects?”, he said.