Omar takes jibe at BJP for web series shoot in J&K assembly

Former chief minister (CM) and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah on Friday mocked BJP for allowing shoot of a web series on the premises of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the winter capital. National Conference Omar Abdullah shared pictures from the web series at the assembly complex. (HT Photo)

Sharing pictures from the web series shot thrice in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly complex on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) Omar minced no words in ridiculing the BJP for reducing the august place into a set for TV series.

“The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds and parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance, now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs,” Omar wrote on ‘X’.

He further wrote, “They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!.”

Reacting to Omar’s posts, a netizen Kuldeep Tickoo wrote, “Approximate election dates have been hinted for J&K so dont lose your patience you will get a chance to govern again and spoil the gains of good governance and many good initiatives taken by GOI!!!”.

Another netizen Yawer Nabi Lone wrote, “They can never recreate Akbar Lone as speaker...That was on another level.”

“Unimaginable and unthinkable! No less than a sacrilegious act,” wrote a third one by the name Dr Veeri.

However, a top official of the Jammu and Kashmir law department, who pleaded anonymity said, “The permission for the TV shoots has to be obtained via online portal of the J&K information department. The request is then routed through deputy magistrate to the divisional commissioner and intimation given to us.”

An official of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly secretariat said, “The Lower House in Jammu was thrice used, latest in November last year, to shoot web series ‘Maharani’ and its sequels.”

“Earlier, we used to see elected representatives having heated debates over public issues in both the houses of the legislature but now we see actors, cameras and their support staff. The time has really changed in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

It may be stated here that Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected government since June 19, 2018.

The last elected government of PDP and BJP fell apart on June 19, 2018 after the latter pulled out of the alliance citing worsening security scenario.

Subsequently, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh and Article 370 abrogated on August 5, 2019.