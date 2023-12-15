Omar’s remark on Article 370: NC condemns portals ‘misleading’ news

National Conference (NC) on Thursday, condemned news portals allegedly quoting former chief minister (CM) and vice-president (V-P) of J&K National Conference Omar Abdullah asserting that the 1987 elections, not Article 370, incited violence in Kashmir. Vice-president (V-P) of J&K National Conference Omar Abdullah (HT Photo)

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said some news agencies, alongside other portals, irresponsibly disseminated this misleading information without due verification.

“The misrepresentation and fabrication in these reports are deeply troubling, fostering confusion and misleading the public,” Sadiq said.

“This act is not only unethical but also poses a threat to the public’s understanding of critical issues,” he said.

Some news portals quoted Abdullah in an interview to a news channel saying; “If Article 370 was the root cause of militancy in J&K, then militancy should have started in 1947 not in 1987. For 40 years prior to 1987 you still had no militancy.”

Sadiq alleged that some portals, driven by malicious intentions, have failed to uphold the ethical standards that responsible journalism demands.

“I strongly advise all news agencies to enhance diligence in fact-checking and reporting to prevent the dissemination of misinformation, which erodes public trust in the media. Prompt corrective measures are urged to address this immediately,” he said.

