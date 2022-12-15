Omar’s remark: PSA a legacy of the NC, say Kashmiri leaders

The remarks of former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah that once in power the National Conference will repeal PSA in J&K, has evoked response from political leaders across the political spectrun as they termed the law “legacy” of the NC founders four decades ago.

On Tuesday, former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah had said the day NC came to power, it will repeal the draconian Act. “There is no Public Safety Act across the country, but it has been implemented in J&K to harass people.”

However, leaders of Peoples Conference, Apni Party, BJP reminded the former CM that this law was introduced by his party only. “A 2010 report suggests that up to 20,000 persons were detained under the PSA in J&K since it was enacted in 1978 by Sheikh Abdullah. 80% of these detentions happened under JKNC rule,” tweeted Srinagar Mayor and Apni Party leader, Junaid Azim Mattu.

He said that the Courts quashed 1,706 detention orders between 2008 and 2017. “Around 82% of these quashed orders were PSAs enacted by the JKNC led government between 2008 and 2014. In November 1977, the Sheikh Abdullah passed the Jammu and Kashmir Safety Ordinance Act (SOA) to “maintain public order and tackle Pakistan-sponsored adverse activities”. The Act put backbreaking restrictions on activists, media, newspapers and publications in J&K!,” Mattu said in series of tweets.

He said that the Sheikh Abdullah government granted PSA legal status in 1978 in the State Legislative Assembly - where it had a huge majority. “While the stated objective of PSA was to curb timber smuggling, it was brazenly used by NC to suppress political adversaries and opponents.”

Peoples Conference, president Sajjad Lone also criticised the National Conference. “It is a misnomer that Public Safety Act was enacted in 1978 to tackle timber smuggling. The original Act was enacted only to detain persons acting prejudicial to security of the state and maintenance of public order. The law was amended in 1985 to include smugglers,” Peoples Conference chairman, Sajjad Lone said.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur termed it a political stunt. “This law was introduced by NC and then the same party used this law against the people in J&K. First Omar Abdullah should seek apology from all those people who were booked under this law. And its not possible to remove this law under UT and who will guarantee that Omar Abdullah will form the government,” he said.

Former deputy Mayor SMC, Sheikh Imran said that PSA is a small innovation of JKNC. As their members were hooligans &they believed in hooliganism and this trait continued as all draconian laws were introduced by them.”

Omar Abdullah who is currently touring south Kashmir today again said that he will remove the law. “If voted to power, PSA will be repealed. Those who oppose it should openly say that this law should remain there,” he said.

PSA is a preventive detention law under which a person can be put in jail up to two years without trial. The law was put into force in 1978 and initially this was used against timber smugglers. Later, hundreds of political workers were booked under this law. In the recent days this law is used against drug smugglers and journalists. After revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, three former chief ministers - Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – were booked under this law.