On camera, 80-year-old dies as scooter hits Punjab MLA's car

An 80-year-old man died after the vehicle of Congress's Shahkot MLA Herdev Singh Laddi Sherowalia rammed into the scooter near Jasomajra village on Jalandhar- Nawashahar national highway on Tuesday. CCTV camera shows scooter being hit by Congress MLA Herdev Singh Laddi Sherowalia's car.(Screenshot grab from sourced video)

The deceased has been identified as Ram Kishan of village Thinda of SBS Nagar, while Parkash Ram (80), who was riding pillion, received multiple injuries.

Deputy superintendent of police Sarwan Singh said the incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed on the national highway.

“In the video, deceased Ram Kishan, who was riding Honda Activa, was trying to cross the national highway. Their scooter lost control and collided head-on with MLA’s vehicle coming from the opposite side,” he said.

In the video, it could be seen that MLA Laddi Sherowalia’s driver tried to avert the collision but the scooter borne traveller failed to applied the brakes of their vehicle. The MLA was seen coming out of his vehicle and rushing the victims to the hospital.

The deceased succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the injured was rushed to local hospital, from where he was referred to Jalandhar.

The DSP said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON