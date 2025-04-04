On path of restoring pristine glory of Punjab: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday claimed that after cleaning the mess of the previous regimes for three years, the state government is now on path of restoring the pristine glory of Punjab. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday claimed that after cleaning the mess of the previous regimes for three years, the state government is now on path of restoring the pristine glory of Punjab. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering after dedicating World Skill Campus of Excellence consisting of two premier institutions – newly renovated State of the Art Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Multi-Skill Development Centre (MSDC) here on Thursday, the CM said that the state lagged behind in the process of development due to the “regressive policies and malicious intent of the previous regimes”.

He said that this Campus of Excellence has a sprawling 20-acre campus which has the capacity to provide skill training and facilitate job placements for over 3,000 students.

“Due to indifferent attitude of previous regimes, the multi-skill development centre had remained vacant and unutilized for years,” he said, adding that this centre will provide free of charge skill courses to the youth in disciplines like artificial intelligence, aviation, hospitality, tourism, agriculture skill development, fashion designing, beauty and wellness, nursing, electrician, welding, and other courses accredited by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Mann further said that there was tremendous scope of skilled manpower in various sectors due to which the state government has been focusing to deliver quality skill training to the youth on modern lines for coping up with the demand of local industry.

While talking about hike in toll fee at Ladhowal Toll barrier, the chief minister stated that on one hand the BJP-led NDA government is enhancing the rates of toll everyday whereas on other hand the state government has closed 17 toll plazas in Punjab.

The chief minister said that Punjab has complete communal harmony, peace and amity, which are mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state. On the occasion cabinet ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Rajya Sabha MPs Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Sanjeev Arora were also present.