On poll trail, Sukhbir Badal kicks off 100-day yatra to 100 Punjab assembly segments

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced to start a 100-day yatra in as many assembly constituencies of Punjab from Wednesday to reach out to all sections of society, including farmers, businessmen, youth, women, Dalits and the backward classes.

At least 700 public meetings will be held during the yatra that will start from the Zira segment, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, the former Punjab deputy chief minister released a 132-page chargesheets against the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Punjab and Delhi accusing them of “failing the aspirations” of the people of the two states.

“I will meet people to know about their grievances and expose the corrupt Congress government and its council of ministers. We will also formulate a strategy if we form government in Punjab with our coalition partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Launching the ‘gall Punjab di’ (talk about Punjab) campaign, Sukhbir said he and his party workers will go to each and every village and ward in the state to collect feedback from people.

The SAD president said chief minister Amarinder Singh had a lot to answer with regards to the ₹6,500 crore excise scam as five of his ministerial colleagues were accused of indulging in corruption.

He alleged, “Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was involved in the SC scholarship scam, Sukhjinder Randhawa was involved in the seed scam, Balbir Sidhu in the Covid procurement as well as de-addiction tablet scam, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the wheat scam and Shyam Sunder Arora in the JCT land scam.”

The ministers have already rejected these allegations.

It was a misfortune of Punjab to have a CM who did not venture out of his house, did not meet even his ministers and does not listen to people, he said, adding that teachers seeking to meet him were thrashed brutally.

“No development was carried out during his tenure, but gangsters have been patronised in jails to run extortion rackets,” he alleged.

“Similarly, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal swore by his children not to have any alliance with the Congress but broke it within days,” he added.