Once comrades-in-arms, Warring, Bittu cross swords in Cong citadel

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of the Congress that has won the seat 11 times in the past seven decades with consecutive victories for the past three terms, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time. Sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who won the seat for the Congress in 2019 and 2014, is now in the fray for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has been witnessing protests by farmers across the state. Ravneet Singh Bittu

Amid electioneering, a bitter war of words has been going on between Bittu and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress candidate and president of the party’s state unit. In reply to Bittu’s jibe against the Congress about fielding a ‘parachute candidate’, Raja Warring has been terming him a ‘traitor’.

Besides, a recent audio leak by former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, who recently joined the Congress, has added spice to the contest. In the audio, though Bittu is alleged to have criticised BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar and others, the BJP candidate has said the audio is fake, claiming that it was fabricated to mimic his voice.

For decades, Ludhiana’s Lok Sabha seat has remained firmly in the grip of the Congress, maintaining almost a monopoly since 1952. Out of the 18 terms contested, the Congress emerged victorious on 11 occasions.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has secured the seat six times over the years. Apart from the Congress and the SAD, Kapur Singh of the Swatantra Party was the only one to reach Parliament after winning from Ludhiana in 1962. The BJP, which is contesting the election solo for the first time, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are vying to break the jinx. Since 1997, the BJP and the SAD had been contesting the elections in alliance before they snapped their ties in 2020.

A Congress rebel, Kamaljeet Singh Brar is in the fray as an independent candidate.

Ravneet Singh Bittu relying on urban, Hindu voters

BJP leader Bittu, a Member of Parliament for three times, is relying on urban and Hindu votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Jalandhar, termed Bittu his friend. Bittu is sparing no stone unturned to garner support. Sensing the sentiments, he promised to get open the Wagah border for a cross-border trade with Pakistan.

Bittu has issued his own manifesto for the city, themed ‘Ludhiana vision’, promising a PGIMER and metro train for the industrial city. Bittu has also spoken about addressing the long pending demand of connectivity to the United Kingdom, Europe and North America from the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha airport at Halwara.

The BJP is relying on Modi wave, schemes launched by the Central government such as Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and free ration, besides Ram Mandir consecration. In his rallies, the BJP leader gets played a song — ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge’ (we will bring those who brought Ram Temple) prominently, aiming at hitting the sentiments. Bittu has also faced protests from farmers in villages.

Congress vying to continue the winning spree

Aiming at continuing its winning spree by winning the Ludhiana seat for the fourth time in a row, the Congress has inducted former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains (ex-MLA) as it wants to bag Bains brothers’ vote bank. At the same time, the party has been facing criticism as Simarjeet Bains is facing rape charges.

In 2019, Simarjeet Singh Bains stood second as he managed to get over 3 lakh votes. In the 2022 assembly elections, his deposits were forfeited from his strong hold Atam Nagar seat.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and other senior leaders are camping in Ludhiana, holding meetings with locals. Warring has issued his vision document, themed ‘Drive It’, promising direct flights to major national and international business centres. He has also promised key projects in villages, including pond construction, installation of libraries, LED lights and CCTV cameras.

AAP’s Pappi upbeat over schemes

Aam Aadmi Party’s pick Ashok Parashar Pappi (sitting MLA) is relying on the state government schemes, including 600 free electricity units for the households. According to Pappi, more than 85 per cent households in the city are getting free electricity. AAP is facing resistance from farmers in villages over “unmet promises”. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has held multiple roadshows in favour of Pappi in various parts of the city. The party has eight MLAs out of nine assembly seats in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

SAD relies on Panthic votes

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former MLA and party loyalist Ranjit Singh Dhillon. The party is relying on Panthic votes. It has been raising the issue of Operation Bluestar and anti-Sikh riots. Reminding the voters that the SAD is a regional party, Dhillon, in his speeches, often accuses other parties of meting out “step-motherly” treatment to the state. “Their opinions change according to their needs. They are different in Punjab and quite opposite to their stance in other states,” the party mentions during its campaigns. The SAD claims that it has brought peace and development to Punjab. It has also raised the issue of SYL canal and release of Sikh prisoners, the party adds.