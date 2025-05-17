Once petty, juvenile crime in Chandigarh now wields a deadly edge

Juvenile criminals in Chandigarh are no longer just petty thieves or pickpockets. A growing number of teenagers are now being booked for violent crimes, ranging from murder, attempt to murder, rape, robbery, rioting and assault. According to data by Chandigarh Police, a total of 64 juveniles were apprehended for attempt to murder between 2020 and April 2025. (Shutterstock)

A detailed analysis of juvenile crime in Chandigarh over the past five years reveals a dark shift in trends: while theft continues to top the list of offences committed by juveniles, violent crimes, resulting in deadly consequences, are not far behind.

According to official data, a total of 64 juveniles were apprehended for attempt to murder between 2020 and April 2025. Alarmingly, 2024 alone recorded 19 such cases—the highest in five years—while the first four months of 2025 have already seen 13 juveniles being booked under this serious offence. This was followed by 60 juveniles facing legal action for rioting, another violent offence.

Changing nature of juvenile crime

Earlier, most juveniles in conflict with law were booked for petty offences, such as theft and snatching, reflected in 86 juveniles being nabbed for theft and 64 for snatching.

However, the steep rise in attempt to murder cases has triggered concerns over increasing aggression and use of weapons among juveniles.

Police sources say many of these incidents involve group clashes, revenge attacks, with use of knives and iron rods, often linked to local gang rivalries or disputes.

“Riot essentially refers to an unlawful assembly where members use force or violence to achieve a common objective. Earlier, we would charge juveniles under rioting sections, but with the growing intensity of violence, we now impose stricter sections like attempt to murder to create a stronger deterrent,” said a senior police officer.

School dropouts, underprivileged sections

An analysis of the age and background of the 587 juveniles apprehended between 2020 and 2025 shows a significant trend. Most offenders fall in the 16-18 year age bracket (299), followed closely by those aged 12-16 years (281). Only seven children were aged below 12.

Majority of these juveniles are males, and belong to colonies and slum belts.

“These children often come from homes struggling with poverty, domestic instability and lack of parental supervision. Most of them are school dropouts, working at mechanic shops, carts or tea stalls, and are easily lured into local gangs or criminal activities for quick money or validation,” said Neil Roberts, Member of Child Welfare Committee, Chandigarh.

Easy exit, quick return

“We’re witnessing a shift from individual offences to collective crimes. Many juveniles operate in groups and get connected inside juvenile homes with like-minded offenders. The bail provisions are lenient, and the maximum penalty is just three years, regardless of the offence. This creates a cycle where children, once released, reconnect with their peers and reoffend. Adults are also exploiting them for criminal activities, knowing the juvenile justice system is less stringent. These children are being taught how to game the system,” Roberts added.

To break this cycle, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, “We recognise the urgent need to address juvenile crime with a focused approach. We aim to nominate one dedicated mentor from each police station who will work closely with juveniles, guiding them towards positive choices and helping prevent repeat offences.”

Who is a juvenile

Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, a juvenile or child in conflict with law is anyone below 18 years of age who is accused of committing an offence.

Softer law, less deterrent

Juvenile cases are adjudicated by special boards, and are centered around reformation and reintegration rather than punishment.

Juveniles are not arrested in the conventional sense. Instead, they are apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) within 24 hours.

They are placed in a Child Care Institution or Observation Home, not in police lock-ups or jails.

Offences against them are classified as petty, serious or heinous.

After assessment of mental capacity, intent and understanding of consequences, if a juvenile is found mature enough, they may be tried as an adult.

But the maximum punishment is three years, even for heinous crimes, which entail seven years and up in jail for adults.