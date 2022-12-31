1 dead, 10 injured as under-construction building collapses in Mohali

At least one person died and 10 others sustained injuries after an under-construction three-storey building collapsed in Sector-126 in Punjab's Mohali around 6pm on Saturday, officials said.

Soon after the incident, fire brigade officials along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and ambulances reached the spot and began a rescue mission.

After receiving information, a police team led by superintendent of police (SP) rural, Mohali, Navreet Singh Virk along with deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar, Rupinder Deep Kaur reached the spot to monitor the situation.

According to the officials, around 11 people were working at the site when the building collapsed. Out of this, nine people were able to jump to safety sustaining minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The remaining two got buried under the debris and were pulled out using cranes after over an hour of the rescue operation, officials said.

The two were identified as Ajay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and Nitish Kumar of Bihar, both were rushed to Mohali Civil Hospital, however, Ajay was declared brought dead.

Giving details of the incident an official said, “Roof of the third floor was being laid when the incident took place. It crashed and due to impact, other floors also collapsed.”

Police said a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

According to officials, after rescuing 11 labourers, the operation continued to check if more people were stuck under the rubble.

Speaking to the reporters, an official on the condition of anonymity said that prima facie, the reason behind the collapse was that three-floor showrooms were being constructed here in a haste.

The official said while two floors were already constructed, in the haste to finish the work, the third floor of the building was being constructed even as the cement from the first two had still not dried properly owing to the winters.

The building is registered under the name of one Leena Kalra, wife of Harpreet Singh Kalra, a resident of Sector 70, Mohali.

Speaking to the media persons over the phone, Harpreet Singh Kalra called the incident unfortunate and said he gave the contract work to one Dinesh Kumar of Bihar, alleging that the contractor should have followed all safety protocols.

SP Virk said that the police would investigate the matter further and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found at fault.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON