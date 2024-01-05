: The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of a key person and recovered 2 kg ice drug (methamphetamine) and a .30-bore Chinese pistol from his possession at Chheharta area, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday. One held with two kg ice drug, Chinese pistol in Amritsar (HT Photo)

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simar Maan, a resident of Gaggarmal village in Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused was directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers Pathan and Amer, who were supplying him with ice drug and weapons from across the border using a drone.

The accused further used to supply the ice drugs across the state, he said, adding that investigation is on to establish backward and forward links of the accused.

Commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following reliable inputs police teams from CIA staff-1 under supervision of DCP Harpreet Mandher, ADCP CITY-3 Abhimanyu Rana and ACP West Kamaljeet Aulakh carried out an extensive operation in Chheharta area here and arrested Maan when he was waiting for someone to deliver the consignment.

CP Bhullar said further investigation is being conducted to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused so far, he added.

A case under sections 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act has been filed at Chheharta police station in Amritsar Commissionerate.