One killed, 2 injured in Kalka road mishap

An unidentified person was killed while two motorcyclists were injured after a truck trailer hit a car and a motorcycle in Kalka on Friday night. The truck first hit a car and then the motorcycle. The trailer dragged the motorcycle along with Abhishek and Prem for few metres before coming to a halt. (HT File)

In his complaint, injured Abhishek, of Kalka, told the police that he works in a private company in Parwanoo. He said that on December 29, he, along with his colleague Prem, hailing from UP, were returning home on a motorcycle after work when a long truck trailer bearing Gujarat registration number hit them near Kalka Mata Temple. The truck first hit a car and then the motorcycle. The trailer dragged the motorcycle along with Abhishek and Prem for few metres before coming to a halt.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A pedestrian, who is yet to be identified, was also crushed to death under the truck trailer. Injured were shifted to PGIMER. The driver of the truck trailer fled after the accident.

A case was registered under Sections 304 A, 279, 337, 426 of the IPC at Kalka police station.