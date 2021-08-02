Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One more Covid death, 38 new cases in Punjab
One more Covid death, 38 new cases in Punjab
One more Covid death, 38 new cases in Punjab
One more Covid death, 38 new cases in Punjab

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Punjab reported 38 new cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 5,99,130, while one more Covid-related fatality pushed the death toll to 16,294.

According to a health bulletin, the only fatality was reported from Ferozepur.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 504, it said.

Of the new cases, seven were reported from Jalandhar followed by five each in Amritsar and Patiala, it said.

With 55 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,332, the bulletin said.

