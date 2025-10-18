One year of Saini-led BJP govt: Haryana CM announces ₹200 hike in social security pensions

Reiterating that the BJP government in Haryana remains committed to the welfare of “farmers, the poor, youth, and women” while pursuing the principle of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,” chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced a ₹200 hike in social security pensions and released ₹2,697 crore in development grants for panchayats and urban local bodies.

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Friday completed the first year of its third consecutive term and to mark the occasion held a low key state-level function in Panchkula while similar programmes were held at district headquarters.

In the wake of October 7 suicide by Haryana IPS officer and subsequent political upheavals, the government had to cancel the proposed October 17 rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sonepat.

“We had to put on hold the visit of the Prime Minister, who was scheduled to come to Haryana...mega preparations were underway for the PM’s visit...,” Saini said in a news conference.

The chief minister announced that from November 1, 2025, the government will increase the social security pension amount by ₹200 after which beneficiaries will receive ₹3,200 per month.

There are over 31 lakh social security pensioners, including about 19 lakh old age samman allowance beneficiaries, over 8 lakh widow pensioners, and nearly two lakh divyang pensioners.

The hike in social security pension coincides with the government rolling out ₹2,100 monthly financial assistance to women who are 23 years old or above under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana also from November 1.

Responding to a question, Saini said that his focus in the first year was on fulfilling poll promises which directly touched the hearts of people and pointed out that Haryana gives the highest social security pension in the country.

“We have delivered what we had promised...We have presented a one year report card to the people today who made history by electing the BJP government for the third consecutive term. This happened for the first time in the history of the state and the icing on the cake was the highest ever number of seats which we won,” Saini said.

The chief minister said that out of 217 “Sankalpas” made in the government’s manifesto in the last assembly elections, the government has fulfilled 46 promises within one year. In addition, work is progressing on 158 “Sankalpas”. Within this financial year, he said, the government will complete a total of 90 “Sankalpas”.

Saini informed that in the past one year, 2,716 projects worth ₹25,515 crore have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid in the state.

He announced allotment of 8,029 plots to beneficiaries in 141 villages and two mega village panchayats across the state under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana

He said that under the Dayalu scheme, ₹310 crore financial assistance has been provided to 8,299 eligible families with annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh, while under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, ₹71,000 financial grant is given to support the marriage of daughters from economically weaker families. Over the last 11 crop seasons, ₹1,54,000 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers, he said.

Saini said that 5.37 lakh farmers from 6,397 villages have registered 31 lakh acres of land on the state’s e-Kshatipurti portal. The process of verification is currently underway, and once completed, compensation will be promptly disbursed to the affected farmers.

Saini said that for the beneficiaries of 100-square-yard plots who were given ownership certificates on Friday, tehsils will remain open even on Dhanteras (Saturday) day to facilitate registration.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 12,031 plots have been allotted so far under this scheme, while under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,247 plots were allotted in the first phase, and 518 plots were allotted on Friday in Pinjore city under the second phase. Thus, 15,765 plots have been allotted so far under this scheme.

Saini said in the last one year, the government has provided benefits to 77,199 families under various housing schemes.

When asked about two Haryana Police officials committing suicide within a week and the suicide notes referring to caste based discrimination as well as corruption in the garb of caste, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini described both incidents as unfortunate.

Asked if the government was toying with the idea of independent probe into both the cases, Saini said that every step of the state government on this issue will be based on the “demand and wish” of the families in question.

“We are committed to ensuring justice... The Chandigarh Police are investigating one case, while the Haryana Police are investigating the other. The Haryana government will not allow injustice to be done to any family. I am confident that the investigations will unearth the truth,” he said.