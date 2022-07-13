Online fraud: Jagraon grocer duped of 60 lakh

A Jagraon grocer was duped of ₹60.10 lakh by a fraudster impersonating as his NRI relative .

The victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur, stated that the fraudster called him in April from an overseas number on WhatsApp, impersonating as his cousin is settled in Canada. and spoke to him for a few minutes.

Pardeep added that the next day, the fraudster called him again and stated that he needed some money, as one of his friends was admitted to the hospital. He also promised to return the money within one week.

Pardeep stated that he borrowed the money and transferred it to the bank account shared by the accused. After one week, when he called the same number, it was not reachable.

Later, he contacted his cousin and realised he had been duped and filed a complaint on April 22. Kumar said the lenders from whom he had borrowed money are now pressuring him.

ASI Amrik Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that after a two-and-a-half-month probe, an FIR has been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC against unidentified accused.

Police have asked the bank regarding details of the account in which the money had been transferred.