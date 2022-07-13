Online fraud: Jagraon grocer duped of ₹60 lakh
A Jagraon grocer was duped of ₹60.10 lakh by a fraudster impersonating as his NRI relative .
The victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur, stated that the fraudster called him in April from an overseas number on WhatsApp, impersonating as his cousin is settled in Canada. and spoke to him for a few minutes.
Pardeep added that the next day, the fraudster called him again and stated that he needed some money, as one of his friends was admitted to the hospital. He also promised to return the money within one week.
Pardeep stated that he borrowed the money and transferred it to the bank account shared by the accused. After one week, when he called the same number, it was not reachable.
Later, he contacted his cousin and realised he had been duped and filed a complaint on April 22. Kumar said the lenders from whom he had borrowed money are now pressuring him.
ASI Amrik Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that after a two-and-a-half-month probe, an FIR has been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC against unidentified accused.
Police have asked the bank regarding details of the account in which the money had been transferred.
-
Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting ₹8,000 bribe
A junior engineer with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on hSatish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh. A resident of Maloya, Rajinder, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.
-
Yogi accuses previous govts of ‘conspiring’ to end key UP police force
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end a key UP police force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Chandigarh administration announces ₹20 lakh compensation to deceased girl’s family
The UT administration will give financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the girl who died after a heritage tree fell on her at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on July 8. The administration on Tuesday also decided to give Rs 10 lakh to those critically injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh each to students, who suffered minor injuries.
-
500-year-old Mudiya Mela has a Bengal connection
Agra The five-century-old famous 'Mudiya Mela', which has a Bengal connection, will reach its zenith on Wednesday night, it being Poornima (full moon night). A sea of devotees has already started a 21-kilometre 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around Goverdhan hillock in Mathura after having a dip in Mansi Ganga and offering prayers in Daanghati temple. The 'Mudiya Poornima Mela' is being organized this year after a gap of two years following the pandemic.
-
Canadian firm moots direct charter flights to Toronto, Vancouver from Chandigarh
Canada-based company Dogwerx International Capital Corporation has proposed to start direct charter flights to Toronto and Vancouver from Chandigarh International Airport. Earlier, FlyPop Airlines had proposed to start direct flights to London from the city, starting October. Chief executive officer (CEO) of Chandigarh International Airport, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay further said, initially it will be a seasonal flight for nearly three months with 200-seater aircraft, but later, the frequency and flight capacity may be increased depending on the response.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics