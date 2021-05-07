Only 12% of Haryana population has received first dose of Covid vaccine, says official

Vaccination against Covid-19 is being conducted in full swing across all districts of Haryana as over 2.71 lakh people were given the jab in the past four days.

The highest ever 91,098 people were vaccinated on Thursday - the highest ever in a single day since April 14.

Maximum 12,027 people were vaccinated in Gurugram on Thursday, followed by 8,167 in Yamunanagar, 7,969 in Faridabad, 6,734 in Karnal, 4,686 in Sirsa and 4,524 in Sonepat.

A senior officer monitoring the vaccination campaign in state said that people are coming out for vaccination as cases are rising.

“According to figures, only 12% of the total population of 2.88 crore of Haryana has received the first dose and just 6.43 lakh people have received the second jab (2.23%),” he said.

As per officials of the health department, youths are showing interest in getting vaccinated as 2.82 lakh people have vaccinated in state since the vaccination was rolled out for those above 18 years of age on May 2. Around 75% people vaccinated during this period have taken the first dose.

Government has increased the number of vaccination centres to 1,192 including 64 at private hospitals and there is a huge response to the campaign as most centres are booked.

As per figures from the Haryana health department, total 34.34 lakh people have been given the first dose and 6.37 the second dose so far.

The figures revealed that people above 60 years of age have the biggest share of 15.49 lakh; followed by 14.18 lakh in 45 to 60 age group; 3.01 lakh in 30 to 45 age group; and 1.72 lakh in 18 to 30 age group.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said people are showing good response in protecting themselves from coronavirus. “Following the response, the number of vaccination centres was increased in state. It will be increased further as per availability of vaccine,” he added.