Only 54% turn up for second dose in Chandigarh
Only 54% of those vaccinated once for the Covid-19 in the city turned up for the second dose on Saturday.
Of the eligible 265 persons, who had taken the first dose at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 and its allied hospitals and dispensaries, and at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, only 143 were inoculated again.
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where 109 persons were inoculated on the first day, has deferred the plan for the second dose to next week.
“All the people who received the first jab were voluntarily invited for the second dose as well. The participation will increase as there is a window period of upto six weeks to take the second dose,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director of the UT health department.
A total of 2,523 persons were invited for the first jab, but only 786 turned up.
