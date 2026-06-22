Only BJP govt can put Punjab back on development path: Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin officially launched the party’s campaign for the 2027 Punjab state assembly elections during a visit to Ludhiana on Sunday. While speaking to party workers at the district headquarters in Model Town, Nabin expressed confidence that the BJP will secure an electoral victory in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin officially launched the party’s campaign for the 2027 Punjab state assembly elections during a visit to Ludhiana on Sunday. While speaking to party workers at the district headquarters in Model Town, Nabin expressed confidence that the BJP will secure an electoral victory in the state. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

He received a warm welcome from the party’s state leadership. It is his first visit to the city after taking charge. Earlier, he inaugurated the party’s district office. He is on a three-day visit to Punjab.

Accompanied by BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon and former BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, Nabin while highlighting party’s progress stated that the BJP grew from just two seats in 1984 to governing 22 states today with its progressive policies. The same way the party will win in Punjab in 2027, he claimed.

Nabin’s visit comes at a crucial time as the BJP prepares to contest all 117 assembly seats in Punjab after parting ways with SAD. Recently, Dhillon was appointed as the new Punjab BJP chief, replacing Jakhar.

‘Punjab would not tolerate disrespect towards Gurus’

Launching a sharp attack on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the ongoing sacrilege video controversy, Nabin said the people of Punjab would not tolerate disrespect towards Sikh Gurus and the time had come to hold Mann “accountable”.

The Akal Takht, based on forensic reports, had labelled Mann as “anti-Guru” and “anti-panth” after a video went viral on social networking sites. Mann, however, has denied being the person in the video, claiming that an actor was used to defame him.

Speaking on the issue, Nabin said it was painful to see the person leading Punjab being accused of disrespecting Sikh Gurus. He said Punjabis have always placed the respect of their Gurus above politics and would not tolerate such an insult. Nabin also accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of misusing central funds meant for Punjab’s development. He alleged that nearly ₹1.87 lakh crore provided by the BJP-led Centre over the past 10 years for Punjab’s welfare had been misused.

He said every rupee given for Punjab’s development must be accounted for and the state government would have to explain where the money was spent.

Referring to his roots in Bihar, Nabin said he comes from the land where Guru Gobind Singh was born and that he had now arrived on the sacred land of Guru Nanak. He described Punjab as the nation’s protector and cultural shield, saying the state’s history and sacrifices remain unmatched.

Nabin said BJP’s vision for Punjab is to bring the state back on the path of growth and development. He alleged that several political parties had taken Punjabis for granted.

Targeting the AAP government over law and order, Nabin claimed Punjab’s situation was worsening. He compared the present situation with the “jungle raj” era in Bihar and alleged that the lives of Punjabis had been put at risk under the current government.

He said Punjab holds a special place in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that this bond would reflect in future elections. Recalling his earlier visit to Ludhiana in 2012, Nabin said the city once had a thriving industrial economy but now faced serious challenges. He said that Punjab, once known as an industrial hub, was now struggling with “growing” drug-related problems.

He also alleged that while people in other states were benefiting from central welfare schemes such as the PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, people in Punjab were not receiving full benefits due to the state government’s alleged failures.

Nabin claimed Punjab’s debt had risen to nearly ₹4 lakh crore. He said unlike other states that borrow for infrastructure with clear repayment plans, Punjab “lacked” any revenue model. He alleged that the state government was borrowing only to serve political interests in Delhi. He claimed the BJP would bring a revenue-based development model to make Punjab debt-free and restore economic growth.

Previous SAD-BJP alliance kept Punjab peaceful: Jakhar

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar while addressing the gathering stated that the previous SAD-BJP alliance went beyond politics, serving as a vital anchor for peace and communal unity in Punjab. He emphasised that the BJP, despite its national status, made sacrifices within the alliance to safeguard the state’s harmony.

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and Member of Parliament Tarun Chugh were also present.

Use yoga day’s renewed energy to fight drug menace in Punjab: Nabin

Jalandhar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin performed yoga with over 1,200 students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Sunday to mark the 12th International Yoga Day.

Interacting with the media during the event, he emphasised that yoga has bestowed India with a unique and distinct identity on the global stage.

“Yoga day has infused the nation with renewed energy and a fresh identity. I believe this is the opportune moment for Punjab to decisively say ‘no’ to the menace of drugs,” Nabin said.

He called for a unified national crusade against drug abuse, saying that drug addiction has become a curse for the people of Punjab. We must reject it outright.

“It is destroying lives and devastating countless households. On this day, we should pledge to eradicate this scourge from Punjab and the entire nation. We will not tolerate anything that weakens our roots or allows this poison to enter our society through our youth,” he said.

During the event, Nabin administered an anti-drug oath to the gathering of students.

“India is now marching forward with a singular national objective,” Nabin asserted, invoking the Prime Minister’s vision.