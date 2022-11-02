Only those from political families can eye a CM’s post in Congress: Amit Shah

Hitting out at the opposition Congress over dynasty politics, Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that leaders with no political backing cannot think of becoming a chief minister in the party.

Shah, who held election rallies at Nadaun in Hamirpur, Dharamshala in Kangra and Nalagarh in Solan, took jabs at the grand old party, stating that it was being run by “the mother-son duo”.

Stating that the Congress is luring eight to ten leaders by promising to make them the chief minister, Shah said, “This is only a ploy to win some seats. In the Congress, it is mandatory that one is from a political family for being considered for the post of chief minister.”

Slamming the Congress over corruption, Shah said that during the 10-year rule of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, there were so many scams that even counting those was difficult. “During the BJP rule, however, you won’t find a single scam.”

Shah said that Himachal had remained the “Karambhoomi” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the maximum development takes place here.

He said people of the hill state should ask the Congress leader, whose four generations ruled the country for 60 years, what they have done for Himachal.

“Congress never seeks vote on the basis of performance. However, I am here to detail about what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and Jai Ram Thakur’s state government has done for Himachal during last five years,” said Shah.

He said it was PM Modi’s government that gave Himachal an AIIMS, medical colleges, Atal Tunnel, Medical Device Park and Bulk Drug Park.

“Under Ayushman and Himcare, 10 lakh families have been given free health cover upto ₹5 lakh, seven lakh families were given 5kg per person free ration for over two years during Covid pandemic and 10 lakh farmers were being given ₹6,000 per year, he said.

The Congress, Shah alleged, never took care of people of Himachal in such a way. “Today every household in Himachal has a toilet and electricity connection,” he said.

Shah said, under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the 5th largest economy of the world and is emerging as a manufacturing hub.

Seeking votes for BJP candidates, Shah said people should choose wisely – either they go for the “corrupt Congress government” or “Modi’s politics of performance”.

Shah also raked up the construction of Ram Mandir and cross-border terrorism to target at the Congress.

“Congress could not construct Ram Mandir in 60 years, while Narendra Modi soon after being elected for a second term as PM started its work,” he said, adding that the temple would be ready by 2024.

He said the UPA government failed to take a strong action against the cross-border terrorism. “In BJP regime, when Uri and Pulwama happened, the PM gave a befitting reply by carrying out surgical and air strikes,” he said.

Shah diverting attention from real issues: Congress

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma, who is contesting from Dharamshala, said the Union home minister conveniently steered clear of addressing burning issues such as unemployment and inflation.

“He (Shah) refrains from speaking on the problems and concerns of people of Himachal and tries to divert attention of people by raking up unrealistic matters,” he said.

