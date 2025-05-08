Op Sindoor: HP on alert, DMs of border dists to take call on school closure: Sukhu

After the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Himachal has been put on high alert and deputy commissioners have been ordered to review the situation of schools in border areas decide if they should be closed, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday after a chairing a high-level meeting. The CM cancelled his visit to Kullu. The CM cancelled his visit to Kullu. (HT File)

Commending the security forces, Sukhu said, “The way our forces have carried out this operation makes everyone proud. We are proud of the army and the people of Himachal stand with them and the country.”

“Officials, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, especially those in border districts, have been directed to stay on alert,” Sukhu said while interacting with mediapersons in Shimla.

Himachal shares border with China in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sukhu said, “We discussed how to improve intelligence inputs and strengthen technology. Misinformation or propaganda circulated on social media, often pushed by hostile nations, will be dealt with strictly. We have issued directives on that as well,” said Sukhu. He urged the people not to panic.