Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Op Sindoor: HP on alert, DMs of border dists to take call on school closure: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 08, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Commending the security forces, Sukhu said, “The way our forces have carried out this operation makes everyone proud.

After the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Himachal has been put on high alert and deputy commissioners have been ordered to review the situation of schools in border areas decide if they should be closed, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday after a chairing a high-level meeting. The CM cancelled his visit to Kullu.

The CM cancelled his visit to Kullu. (HT File)
The CM cancelled his visit to Kullu. (HT File)

Commending the security forces, Sukhu said, “The way our forces have carried out this operation makes everyone proud. We are proud of the army and the people of Himachal stand with them and the country.”

“Officials, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, especially those in border districts, have been directed to stay on alert,” Sukhu said while interacting with mediapersons in Shimla.

Himachal shares border with China in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sukhu said, “We discussed how to improve intelligence inputs and strengthen technology. Misinformation or propaganda circulated on social media, often pushed by hostile nations, will be dealt with strictly. We have issued directives on that as well,” said Sukhu. He urged the people not to panic.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Op Sindoor: HP on alert, DMs of border dists to take call on school closure: Sukhu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On