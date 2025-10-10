Open terrace layout leading to recurring thefts, traders complain

Shopkeepers and traders across the city are complaining of repeated thefts in their showrooms, which, they say, is due to the interconnected rooftops of their buildings, in accordance with Chandigarh’s unique Heritage design. The traders allege that the open terrace layout, a hallmark of Le Corbusier’s architectural plan, has become a convenient route for burglars to access multiple shops at once (HT File)

The traders allege that the open terrace layout, a hallmark of Le Corbusier’s architectural plan, has become a convenient route for burglars to access multiple shops at once. As a result, expensive air-conditioning units, generator parts, and other equipment continue to be stolen.

KS Suri, a shopkeeper in Sector 35-C, said, “In most Chandigarh showrooms, air conditioners and generators are placed on rooftops for central air conditioning, but thefts have become a recurring problem. Thieves easily move from one showroom to another through the connected roofs and steal AC parts, copper wires, and pipes, which they later sell at cheaper rates in the market. After repeated incidents, we tried to install wire mesh around the ACs or generators for protection, but the estate office issues challans and stops us from doing so, citing heritage property rules. It’s unfair that we’re left to face losses just because basic security measures are not allowed.”

Charanjiv Singh, a trader from Sector 22 and chairman of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “We’ve been receiving multiple complaints from markets across the city — the most recent being from Sector 21, where several shopkeepers suffered losses in rooftop thefts. We have requested the city police to intensify night patrols in commercial areas and urge the estate office to adopt a practical approach. Allowing the installation of wire mesh or protective grills would not damage the city’s heritage character but would certainly help safeguard traders’ livelihoods.”

Kartik Sharma, a shopkeeper in Sector 40, said, “We run a salon and for that, our ACs and other equipment are placed on the rooftop. But, we have recorded the thefts twice. We are left with no other option than to hire private security guards for nights but not every shopkeeper can afford to do that. Administration must allow protective measures.”

CBM delegation meets SSP

A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, led by president Sanjiv Chadha, vice-chairman Diwakar Sahoonja, and executive member Navdeep Sharma, met with Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur on Thursday to discuss law and order issues and measures needed during the upcoming festival season.

The CBM delegation demanded enhanced patrolling in markets, especially during late hours, to ensure safety and security. “Strict action against illegal vendors is required to maintain clear parking areas. Also, we demanded beat officers to work closely with market presidents to address concerns and improve security.”

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur assured the delegation that instructions have already been issued to respective SHOs to increase patrolling in markets, particularly during evening hours. She also confirmed that the police department will coordinate with the municipal corporation during their anti-encroachment drives against illegal vendors.

The delegation provided a list of CBM members representing various sector markets in the city to facilitate coordination.