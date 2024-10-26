Open to suggestions from opposition: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the newly elected BJP government in Haryana was open to suggestions from the Opposition which served the public interest. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT Photp)

The chief minister, who was addressing the Haryana assembly after the unanimous election of the assembly speaker said the Opposition will also play an important role in the government’s efforts to accelerate the pace of development in the state.

“Suggestions from the Opposition that serve the public interest are always welcome,’’ the chief minister said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during the inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Saini said that the PM had said that we do not wish to move forward merely on the strength of numbers but by taking everyone into confidence. He said that this principle would serve as an ideal and guiding motto for every session of the House.

Saini said that the present government, having won the public’s mandate for a third consecutive term, has accepted its responsibility for public service. However, every member of this House is equally committed to public service. He reaffirmed his commitment to working collaboratively with all members, both from the ruling party and the opposition.

The CM said that of the 90 members in the 15th Vidhan Sabha, 40 have been elected for the first time. The new members will have much to learn from the experience of senior members, while the seasoned members will, in turn, draw inspiration from the energy and enthusiasm of the newcomers. He emphasised the importance of providing first-time MLAs with ample opportunities to speak and contribute meaningfully to discussions. On gender representation, the chief minister said, “In the 14th Vidhan Sabha, nine women were elected. It is a matter of pride that this number has now increased by one and a half times, with 13 women members in the current Assembly.

The chief minister also assured that democratic values would be upheld with complete sincerity for the smooth conduct of proceedings. He appealed to members from all political parties to cooperate with one another to ensure the efficient functioning of the House. The contribution of each member is crucial in maintaining the dignity of the House, he added.