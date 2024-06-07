Operation Bluestar anniversary: Need to promote Sikh politics instead of pleading for ‘justice’, says jathedar

The 40th anniversary of the Operation Bluestar passed off peacefully at the Akal Takht on Thursday. Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, while delivering his sandesh (message), said neither releasing Sikh prisoners nor punishing the perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh riots even after 40 years was an unfair treatment to the Sikhs. “Therefore instead of repeatedly pleading with Delhi for the political, geographical and economic rights of Panth and Punjab, there is a need to promote Sikh politics based on the concept of Khalsa’s humility-based rule,” he said. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh addressing a gathering in the Golden Temple, Amritsar, on Thursday. (HT photo)

The anniversary was observed at a time when detained radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of the then PM Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, secured a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot constituencies, respectively. Their victories remained the topic of the talk at the main function organised at the highest Sikh temporal seat.

Calling the Sikh community to move forward by making the wounds of the army action a “strength”, he said, “Despite being 2% in the country, Sikhs made 80% sacrifices in the country’s freedom struggle against the British, but the promises made by Indian leaders that Sikhs will be provided autonomous territory in free India were forgotten after independence.

Tributes were paid to slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Accompanied by Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, nephew of another assassin, Satwant Singh, and several other supporters, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa also attended the function. “In the Parliament, I will raise the issue of Bandi Sikhs (Sikh prisoners) and enactment of law on sacrilege incidents to ensure stringent punishment to the perpetrators,” he said.

When asked if he could extend support to the INDIA bloc, he said, “My father sacrificed his life by avenging the attack on Akal Takht. How can I go with the attackers?”

Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, also attended the event but she did not speak on the occasion.

After the function ended, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann tried to address the gathering outside Akal Takht, but the SGPC played kirtan in the loudspeaker, making him inaudible. Sarbat Khalsa-designated parallel acting jathedar, who read his sandesh outside the Operation Bluestar memorial, too was inaudible due to the loudspeaker.

Carrying posters of Bhindranwale, other militants and damaged building of Akal Takht, Sikh youths raised slogans of “Khalistan” and demonstrated against the central government. However, the SGPC employees did not allow them to approach the Akal Takht building.

Thousands of devotees also gathered at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash, headquarters of Damdami Taksal at Chowk Mehta village, 40 km from Amritsar city, to attend the function organised under the leadership of Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa to mark the anniversary.

A function was also organised in Jallupur Khera village, native village of Amritpal Singh who is lodged to Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the National Security Act. His parents addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also reached the city to participate in a blood donation camp organised by the Akal Purakh Ki Fauj organisation, led by former SGPC member, advocate Jaswinder Singh.

Shutdown observed

On the call of the radical organisation Dal Khalsa, Amritsar city remained shut on Thursday as almost all commercial outlets, shops, showrooms and shopping mall remained close.

Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, IDH market, Lawrance road, Ranjit Avenue markets and other main commercial hubs wore deserted view and the cops took vigil the whole day to prevent any untoward incident.

Khalistan slogans not acceptable: Warring

Ludhiana: Punjab Congress president and newly elected Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that Khalistani slogans will not be acceptable in India.

Replying to a query about Khalistan slogans raised in Amritsar during an event to mark the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Warring on Thursday said that the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had asked the parties and candidates not to hold any celebrations during the anniversary week of Operation Bluestar.

“Being a Sikh, I followed the direction, but raising slogans in favour of Khalistan is not acceptable,” he said. HTC