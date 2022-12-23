Operation Eagle: Punjab Police conduct state-wide search operations

Punjab Police on Friday conducted a special operation “OPS Eagle” for searching and rounding-up of suspicious persons for their verification, at vulnerable places including railway stations and bus stands in all the 28 Police districts.

Apart from conducting checking at bus stands and railway stations, over 500 well-coordinated nakas involving over 5000 police personnel, were also set-up under the supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner, from 11am to 4pm across the state and ADGP/IGP/DIG rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation.

All the CPs/SSPs were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay nakas at district/city sealing points under the supervision of gazetted officers.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally supervising the operation in SAS Nagar, said that SP level officers were deputed to conduct search of the railway stations and bus stands, while, DSP-level officers were deputed at all the Nakas.

“We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicle during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said that such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from the state as envisaged by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. These types of operations are part of the basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and advance preparation to tackle any untoward situation, he added.